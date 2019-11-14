Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani welcome Tabu into their Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Tabu joins Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been making buzz ever since its announcement. The second instalment of hit 2007 horror-comedy will star Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Besides this over-fresh pairing, the latest name to come on board is Tabu. Tabu will join the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in January during second schedule. The three-month schedule will be shot across Rajasthan and London. Undoubtedly, this gem addition to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has raised the bar of the film along with our excitement.

In one of the posters for the film, Kartik Aaryan can be seen saffron kurta pyjama with a trishul in his hand. With matching bandana around his head, black sunglasses, rudraksha mala, Kartik's look is giving us chills. Also, don't forget to notice those scary skulls.

''Teri Aankhein Bhool Bhulaiyaa Baatein hai Bhool Bhulaiyaa,'' he captioned the post.

Scheduled to release on 31st July, 2020, the movie will be directed by Aneez Bazmee and written by Farhan Samji and Aakash Kaushik.

For unversed, the first movie was directed by Priyadarshan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film, Manichitrathazhu.

On a related note, Kartik is gearing up for the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh remake. He is also shooting for Karan Johar's Dostana 2, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. On the other hand, Kiara Advani's last release was blockbuster Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Anees Bazmee is gearing up for the release of Pagalpanti which stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz and others in pivotal roles.