Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders to hit big screens in two versions | Know full story

Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers of The Buckingham Murders have decided to premiere the film in two versions so that it reaches a wider audience. Check out the two versions in which the crime thriller will hit the big screens.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Updated on: September 12, 2024 14:05 IST
The Buckingham Murders two versions
Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Buckingham Murders stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's much-awaited crime thriller flick The Buckingham Murders is all set to hit the big screens on Friday, September 13, 2024. Director Hansal Mehta and producer Ektaa R Kapoor have joined hands for this gripping murder mystery, which has captivated much attention among the audience. Now, the makers of The Buckingham Murders have decided to release the film in two versions so that the film reaches to a wider audience. The two version in which the film will be out in theatres are, Hindi and Hinglish.

For the original Hinglish version, the makers chose actors from Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom area to keep the original essence and maintain the accent. For those who might find difficulty in understanding the accent, the decision has been made to release the film in Hindi dubbed version.

Not only this, the makers of The Buckingham Murders have also decided to release the crime thriller on a 50-50 strategy, which means that 50 per cent of the screens will show its original Hinglish version while the remaining 50 per cent will show the dubbed Hindi version.

About the film

The Buckingham Murders will be released in cinemas on September 13. The film features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The film also marks another collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, following blockbusters like Veere Di Wedding and Crew. 

