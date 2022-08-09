Kareena Kapoor on Alia Bhatt embracing pregnancy at career's peak: She is a brave person

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOOR, ALIABHATT Kareena Kapoor on Alia Bhatt embracing pregnancy

Kareena Kapoor is currently busy promoting her upcoming flick, Laal Singh Chaddha. While the actress is engrossed in the promotional buzz, recently during an interview she spoke about her sister-in-law and actress Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy phase. The actress praised her and said that she is the 'finest actor' and will continue this great run of her career because Alia is supremely talented.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Kareena was asked if she would like to give any advice to soon-to-be mom Alia Bhatt. To which the actress replied, saying, "She doesn’t need advice for anything." The actress further went on praising Alia Bhatt and said, ‘’I think that she is the finest actor that has happened in the last decade and for her to be embracing motherhood, you know, at such a young age, and to choose to do that. She is such a brave actor, and such a brave person. It’s the most normal thing, and you know she is possibly going to continue this great run of her career because she is supremely talented. And that’s what, you need to have conviction in your own self and that is the most important thing," Kareena stated.

A few days ago, Alia addressed the regressive reports relating to her pregnancy that were floating on the internet. The post read ''Meanwhile in some people’s heads we still live in some patriarchal world.. fyi." It further read, "Nothing has gotten delayed!! No one needs to PICK anyone up I am a woman not a parcel!!! I do not need to REST at all but good to know you’ll have a doctor’s certification as well :)"

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14. The couple announced their pregnancy on June 27. They are set to welcome a new family member soon.

Kareena Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's upcoming movies

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor is all set to star in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. Apart from Laal Singh Chaddha, she also has The Devotion Suspect X in her kitty.

On the other hand, Alia is currently basking in the success of her latest release, Darlings. The actress is all set to star in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. Apart from this, the actress is soon going to mark her major Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone.

DON'T MISS

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap request fans to boycott Dobaaraa; here's why | EXCLUSIVE

Did Sonam Kapoor just confirm that Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor are enjoying 'babymoon' in Italy?

Taapsee Pannu gets into heated argument with paparazzi, says 'actor hi hamesha galat hota hai' | WATCH

Latest Bollywood News