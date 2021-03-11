Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZAREEN KHAN Karanvir Bohra, Zareen Khan to star in horror-comedy Patalpani

Actors Karanvir Bohra and Zareen Khan will star in a horror-comedy titled "Patalpani: Azad Desh Ke Ghulam Bhoot". Directed by Raaj Aashoo, the cast of the film will also feature Illa Arun, Rajesh Sharma, Ali Asgar, Aditi Govitrikar, Upasna Singh and Sumit Gulati. The film is produced by Pancham Singh and Karanvir's wife, actress Teejay Sidhu. The film revolves around the past and present scenarios of society in a tongue-in-cheek manner.

"This one is going to be super fun. We are going on floors this month by considering all the safety precautions and, yes, we are looking forward to releasing it soon," said director Aashoo.

Karanvir Bohra and Zareen Khan took to Instagram to announce the news of their project. The actress wrote, "Here we go ... #PATALPANI : Azad desh ke ghulam bhoot. Starring - @karanvirbohra & Me."

Earlier, Karanvir shared a video in which he can be seen romancing with Zareen on a Bollywood number. In the caption, he wrote "hahe #swarglok ho ya #patallok ...yeh Jodi #bhulok mein lock ho chuki hai.... To #newbeginnings #newfilm with us. #omnamoshivaya @zareenkhan #inshallah this Jodi will rock."

On the other hand, the 33-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce her new film with Karanvir with her fans. She posted a picture of herself with her team including Karanvir, producer Pancham Singh and Ankit Pandey. Expressing her feeling about the film she wrote, "Looking forward to this crazy ride with @karanvirbohra...P.S. Thank you @sunil_s_bohra Sir for making this happen #ComingSoon @raaj_aashoo @panchamsingh10 #ZareenKhan."

"Patalpani" will go on floors this month.