Karan Johar announces Kesari Chapter 2, shares release date and teaser details The sequel is expected to focus on the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The rumoured sequel may explore the fight by barrister C Sankaran Nair to uncover the truth behind the 1919 massacre.

In an exciting update for movie lovers, Karan Johar has officially announced the teaser release and new release date for Kesari Chapter 2. The teaser will be unveiled on March 24, and the film will hit cinemas on April 18, 2025, worldwide. Johar shared the news on Instagram, writing, "Kuch ladaaiyan hathiyaaron se nahi ladi jaati. #KesariChapter2 teaser out on 24th March. In cinemas 18th April, worldwide."

Kesari Chapter 2 brings together an impressive cast, featuring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan in lead roles. The movie is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The film centres on the life of C Sankaran Nair, a barrister who fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth behind the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Raghu Palat is the great-grandson of C Sankaran Nair, and the story takes a deep dive into this critical chapter in Indian history.

Originally scheduled for release on March 14, 2025, the film has now been postponed to April 18, 2025. Produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, Kesari Chapter 2 is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. The film’s confirmed title, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, hints at the riveting and untold truths it will uncover.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release, especially after the success of the first chapter of the Kesari franchise. The film’s focus on the iconic and brave figure of C Sankaran Nair, a former President of the Indian National Congress, makes it a historical and deeply significant story. His role in challenging the British Empire’s narrative surrounding the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy is a story of bravery and resistance.

With such a powerful storyline and a stellar cast, Kesari Chapter 2 promises to be one of the most anticipated films of 2025. Keep your calendars marked for the teaser release on March 24 and the cinematic debut on April 18!