This throwback picture of Karan Deol shared by grandfather Dharmendra is too cute to be missed

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Deol and Dharmendra

Veteran actor Dharmendra is on cloud nine these days with his grandson making entry n films and has been promoting his film before its release.

He took to Twitter to share a throwback picture of his grandson, Karan Deol. Sharing a picture on Instagram he writes, "Karan, my darling grandson. This small young boy is playing a daredevil mountaineer in PPDKP ( no double all by himself).

Dharmendra is often seen sharing pictures of his family on Instagram.

Karan will be marking the entry of third-generation Deol into films with his Debut Pal Pal Dil Ke paas. Directed by Sunny Deol the film also stars Sahher Bambba . Even before the release of his debut fil Karan has signed his second film with director Indra Kumar. According to reports the film will be a comedy and is slated to go on floors soon after the release of Pal Pal Dil ke Pass. While there hasn't been any official detail or confirmation about the film Karan had confirmed signing his second film.