Kangana Ranaut shares picture with her mom, pens beautiful poem on Mother’s Day

New Delhi Updated on: May 09, 2020 22:56 IST
Actor Kangana Ranaut wished her mother Asha a happy mother's day with a beautiful poem on Instagram on Saturday. She is currently staying with her family in Manali. "#KanganaRanaut pens down this beautiful poem on the account of Mother's Day. Here, she dedicates some beautiful words as gift to her mother and all the mothers in the world. Happy Mother's Day," the actress' team captioned the Instagram post.

Earlier, the mother-daughter duo was seen beaming with smiles in a picture Kangana shared on Twitter.

“Wishing a very Happy & Blessed #MothersDay in advance to a strong woman who raised strong women, Mrs Asha Ranaut. #KanganaRanaut spends quality time with her mum to mark the celebration of Mother’s Day!” the team Kangana Ranaut tweeted.

