Kangana Ranaut is excited about a star kid's debut, who is he?

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, started her career as an actress. Now it is the turn of SRK's son Aryan Khan. But Aryan has chosen the difficult path of direction as a career, not acting. He has also announced his debut series 'Stardom' on Tuesday. This OTT series is being made under Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's production Red Chilli Entertainment and will be released on Netflix. Now this decision by the star kid has made Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut happy.

Kangana Ranaut praises Aryan Khan

For Kangana Ranaut, who has spoken out against Bollywood and star kids, this is probably the first time that she has been seen praising a star kid. The National Award-winning actor and Mandi MP has shared an Instagram post praising this courageous decision of Aryan Khan. 'It is a good thing that the children of the film industry are not choosing the easy path of acting by just doing makeup and losing weight. We need to raise the level of Indian cinema together. Especially those who have more responsibility have this. Aryan Khan has chosen a difficult path and for this he deserves praise. I will eagerly wait for his series,' read her Instagram story.

Aryan Khan's debut as a creator and director

Let us tell you that Aryan Khan started his debut series 'Stardom's shooting last year. The series is being produced by Aryan Khan's mother Gauri Khan. Its story has been written by Aryan Khan himself and he is also directing it. The story of the series is clear from its name itself. It will try to portray the film world and its colourful glamour on the screen.

Netflix has confirmed that the series is based on the entertainment industry. This multi-genre series, which is set against the backdrop of the film industry, will offer an unapologetic, amusing journey through the quests of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glamorous yet challenging world of Bollywood. Releasing in 2025, the series will feature blockbuster cameos and larger-than-life personalities, combined with a high-stakes plot and self-aware humour to create a memorable, humorous look at Indian cinema.

