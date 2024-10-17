This 90's actress has left behind Deepika, Akshay, Big B on the India's richest actors list, but who is she?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE This 90's actress is India's richest female actor

It was in the 90s era when Indian actors started demanding more than one crore from producers as fees for their films. Over the years, this fee has been increasing. Apart from films, these stars now earn in many other ways, like advertisements, endorsements and side business as well. This is the reason why stars now become millionaires quickly. This is also the reason why India's richest actress has made her place in the top 10 richest actresses in the world. She has left behind many Indian actors and is at number two in the list of India's richest actors.

These heroines are India's richest actors

Juhi Chawla has received the honour of being India's richest actress. According to the Hurun Rich List 2024, her wealth is ₹4600 crores ($580 million), which is the highest among all the other beauties. She is only behind her close friend Shah Rukh Khan in the list of richest actors. SRK has secured the first position in this list. The rest of the contemporaries or junior actors are nowhere near Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh.

These female stars are in the top five of this list

Even if the total wealth of the five richest Indian actresses after Juhi is added together, it will still be less than Juhi's wealth. After Juhi, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is in second place, whose total wealth is said to be more than $ 100 million (about ₹ 850 crores). Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in third place with a net worth of Rs 650 crore thanks to her brand, film production company and Hollywood films. The current top stars in the top five are Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, who own big businesses and have several global brand endorsements in their kitty.

How does Juhi acquire this wealth?

Juhi Chawla's source of income is cinema, but only partially. Even though she was one of the top stars in the 90s, Juhi's last box office hit came in 2009. The film was named 'Luck By Chance'. A large part of her wealth comes from her business investments. She also has a stake in the Red Chillies Group. Juhi is also the owner of a cricket team (KKR). The actress also owns several real estate properties. She has also invested in other businesses jointly with her millionaire businessman husband Jay Mehta.

