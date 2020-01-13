John Abraham looks fierce in first look of Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga

John Abraham's first look from Mumbai Saga

Actor John Abraham is ready for the year 2020 with all guns blazing. The actor has three power-packed films ready for release in 2020. Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta took to his Twitter to share John's first look from their collaboration titled Mumbai Saga. In the picture, John Abraham could be seen sporting Tilak on his forehead as he glares towards the lens with an intense look on his face

Sharing the picture, Sanjay Gupta tweeted, "One of my favourite moments from MUMBAI SAGA. And of course Mr. Abraham like never before.”

Mumbai Saga is a gangster drama film based in the 1980s Mumbai. The film is a multi-starrer project and boasts of names that include Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjeraker, Jacie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prateik Babbar.

John will be seen essaying the role of an underworld don in the film. He had previously played the role of gangster Manya Surve in Sanjay Gupta’s Shootout At Wadala.

John is gearing up for an power-packed 2020 with 2 big films already lined up. John will be seen in debutant director Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack which based on a hostage crisis is said to be inspired by real-life events. John recently began the shoot of the film and shared a picture of the clapboard on his Instagram

John will also be seen in the sequel of his 2018 hit film Satyamev Jayate. Satyamev Jayate 2 will hit the theatres on October 2.