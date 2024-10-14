Jigra Vs Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao starrer beats Alia Bhatt on day 3

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Jigra Vs Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video day 3 Box Office report

Alia Bhatt's film 'Jigra' is very much discussed among the people regarding its box office collection. At the same time, Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri's 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' has also been released in theatres. After 'Stree 2', Rajkummar's new film is also seen doing a great collection at the box office. 'Jigra' earned 11 crores in two days, while 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' has made a blast by earning more than 18 crores in two days. Meanwhile, both films' first-weekend collection report has also come out.

Jigra Weekend Box Office Collection

Vedang Raina and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Jigra' is directed by Vasan Bala. 'Jigra' has collected 4.55 crores on the first day and 6.55 crores on the second day. Meanwhile, the third-day collection report of Alia's film has come out. According to the early trend of Sacnilk, the film earned 5.65 crores on the third day. In this way, the film earned 16.75 crores on its first weekend.

VVKVWV Weekend Box Office Collection

Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri's film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' is in discussion due to its entertaining story. Rajkummar Rao's film is earning well at the box office. According to Sacnilk, VVKVWV earned 5.50 crores at the box office on the first day and 6.9 crores on the second day. 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' has collected 6.25 crores on the third day. In this way, the comedy-drama film earned 18.65 crores in its first weekend. The writer and director of the film is Raj Shandilya. Directed by Raj Shandilya, this comedy-drama is produced by T-Series Films, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakau Films and Kathavachak Films.

Vicky Vidya's Woh Wala Video Day 3 Hindi (2D) Occupancy in Cinemas

Morning Shows: 9.02%

Afternoon Shows: 25.73%

Evening Shows: 28.49%

Night Shows: 21.07%

Jigar Day 3 Hindi (2D) Occupancy in Cinemas

Morning Shows: 13.34%

Afternoon Shows: 31.28%

Evening Shows: 35.43%

Night Shows: 26.22%

