Janhvi Kapoor replaces Kiara Advani in Varun Dhawan's Mr Lele?

Janhvi Kapoor who made her debut with Ishaan Kahatter in Dhadak last year has taken Bollywood by storm. While we still await the release of Janhvi's second film, the actress has already films lined up in the pipeline and looks like the actress has signed another film and this time opposite Varun Dhawan. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Janhvi will be seen sharing screen space with Varun in Mr. Lele after Kiara Advani walked out of the film.

Kiara who was seen with Varun in Karan Johar's Kalank reportedly walked out of the film citing date issues. Kiara's exit from the film started filmmaker’s search for his new leading lady and it seems like that the search has ended on Janhvi. If things go on according to plans, Janhvi will team up with Varun for the first time. Directed by Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan, Mr Lele also stars actor Bhumi Pednekar. The film is expected to go on floor by February or March 2020.

Janhvi recently wrapped up the shoot of her next Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Hero. The actress will be seen essaying the role of Gunjan Saxena who was India’s first women combat pilot. Gunjan was part of operations during the 1999 Kargil war. The film also stars actor Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi and Manav Vij.

Janhvi will also be seen in Karan Johar's Dostana 2 where she will be seen with Kartik Aaryan and debutant Lakshya. The film is being directed by Collin D'Cunha.

