Janhvi Kapoor on comparison with her mom Sridevi, says 'Naam toh roshan karna hi padega'

Janhvi Kapoor debuted in Bollywood with Shashank Khaitan’s directorial, Dhadak, alongside her rumoured ex-boyfriend and actor Ishaan Khatter. Since then, the actress has shown several facets of her versatility, and at times she has faced flak as well. However, despite receiving some criticism, she improved with each performance. The actress recently starred in the film, GoodLuck Jerry, which received positive reviews from the critics as well as the audience. In showbiz, Janhvi has always been compared to her mother, the legendary actress Sridevi, and it is hoped that she will carry on her mother's legacy. In a recent interview with ETimes, Janhvi, who misses her mother a lot, opened up about her relationship with her and how she is constantly striving to live up to the legacy she left.

On being compared to her mom

Janhvi was quizzed if she feels that she is criticised more because of being Sridevi’s daughter. To which she responded, ‘’Yes, of course. People are comparing my first four films with her 300 films. I don’t know about anything else, but I want to make this career work for her. Naam toh roshan karna hee padega (I have to make her proud). I can’t leave it like that''.

On missing her mom:

When asked what she remembers most about her mom, Sridevi, she said, "Mujhe bas unki yaad aati hai." (I just miss her.) Janhvi went on to say that until Sridevi woke her up, she wouldn't leave her bed. Her alarm would buzz, but she would call her mom and wouldn't leave her room without seeing her face and wouldn't go to bed without saying good night to her.

On traits inherited by Sridevi:

The GoodLuck Jerry actress was questioned about the traits she acquired from her mom and the things she misses the most about her. Janhvi Kapoor responded that she likes painting. The actress admitted that she sketched on the sets during the break times. People also think her voice and eye colour resemble her mother, she added.

Janhvi Kapoor upcoming movies:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her recently released, GoodLuck Jerry. The actress has also completed the filming schedule for her upcoming film Bawaal, in which she will star alongside Varun Dhawan. The pair will be seen on the screen for the first time together. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Mili in her kitty.

