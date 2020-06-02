Janhvi Kapoor wishes late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor 'Happy anniversary'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVIKAPOOR Sridevi and Boney Kapoor got married on June 2, 1996.

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to wish her parents, late actress Sridevi and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, a "happy anniversary" on Tuesday. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor got married on June 2, 1996. Sharing a black-and-white picture of Sridevi hugging Boney Kapoor, Janhvi wrote on Instagram: "Happy anniversary", followed by a red heart emoji.

TV actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani and Sanjay Kapoor commented on the adorable post with red heart emojis.

In an interview with Filmfare, Janhvi Kapoor revealed how she is spending her quarantine with younger sister Khushi. "I am like the imbecile, immature, childish younger sister and she is the protective, sensible, independent elder sister. Khushi started this TikTok thing. She is only doing that. Suddenly at 3am, she is doing her makeup and making these TikTok videos. I think we are very close to losing it but we are hanging by the thread," the actress said.

On a related note, Janhvi started a digital series on Instagram during the lockdown. Titled 'Quarantine Tapes', in the first episode, Janhvi summed up life with her late mother Sridevi, father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi. She also talked about her brother Arjun Kapoor in the video and revealed what she has learned during the lockdown. Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared the first episode and wrote, "Quarantine Tapes...Click to watch me ramble about the lockdown with cute videos."

The video gives a glimpse of Janhvi's childhood days with Sridevi. She says, "I have a little bit of my mom in me and my dad in me and my sister in me. It’s like I am different things at different points of day. My friends think I am like a chameleon. I guess I travel a lot so am not with my family as much as I want to be. My dad is alone a lot, I should make more time for him."

She adds, "But it’s so low now because of the lockdown. I think just looking at your life from a third person’s perspective, somehow I feel like I have gotten more confident after spending time all of this time with myself during the lockdown. Maybe I know myself a little better now. I think finding things to look forward to everyday is the way to not let you go crazy. As a person I think I got to learn something new every day. If I tell everyone to stay positive, I am going to sound like those phonies. If you have the luxury to be at home, be with your family and not worry about surviving then consider yourself lucky."

Janhvi will be next seen in Sharan Sharma's directorial Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She also has Roohi-Afza with Rajkummar Rao and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline.

