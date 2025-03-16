Janhvi Kapoor fumes at Law student over Vadodara car crash, calls it appalling and enraging Janhvi Kapoor has reacted strongly to the Vadodara road accident. She took to her Instagram to criticise the careless attitude of the law student.

A tragic accident in Vadodara late Thursday night shook the whole country. A speeding car hit five people in the Karelibagh area. A woman died in this accident. At the same time, four others were seriously injured. The accused, Rakshit Chaurasia (20), allegedly lost control while driving at a speed of 120 kilometers per hour and crushed pedestrians.

Janhvi reacts to the car crash

According to eyewitnesses, after the accident, Rakshit got out of the car and started shouting, 'One more round!' People were shocked to see his action. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has reacted strongly to this incident. She expressed her anger on social media and wrote, 'This is appalling and enraging. Sick to my stomach about anyone thinking this kind of behaviour is something they can get away with. Intoxicated or not.' Janhvi's statement is becoming increasingly viral on social media as social media users resonated with the actor.

The accused denied the talk of intoxication

Speaking to ANI on March 15, Rakshit claimed that he was not drunk. He blamed a pothole and airbag for the accident. He said, 'There was a pothole near the intersection. I tried to cross it, then my car collided with the scooter going ahead. At the same time the airbag opened, due to which I could not see anything and this accident happened.' However, the police immediately arrested him and got a medical test done to check whether he was drunk. The test report has not been revealed yet.

Janhvi will be seen in this film

Talking about the work front, Janhvi will soon be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan. At the same time, she will also be seen in Siddharth Malhotra's Param Sundari. She also has a big South film. She will soon share the screen with Ram Charan in the film 'RC 16' directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

Also Read: John Abraham’s The Diplomat opens strong with Rs 4 Crore, set to compete in tough box office race