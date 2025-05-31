Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter to perform live at 72nd Miss World 2025 grand finale Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter will be performing live at the grand finale night of the 72nd edition of the Miss World 2025, which is scheduled to be held at HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter, who recently attended the Cannes Film Festival 2025 in France, will be performing live at the 72nd edition of the Miss World 2025 grand finale. The grand finale event of the prestigious beauty pageant 'Miss World' is scheduled to be held on May 31, 2025, at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad.

On Thursday, the official Instagram handle of the Miss World beauty pageant shared a post announcing that Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter will be performing live at the grand finale night of the Miss World 2025. For those who don't know, the grand finale of the Miss World 2025 will be made available to stream on the SonyLiv platform from 6.30 PM (IST).

Jacqueline Fernandez at Cannes 2025

Recently, Housefull 2 actress Jacqueline Fernandez attended the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on day 2 and represented Indian cinema at the Women in Cinema Initiative. Taking to the Instagram handle, the 39-year-old actress shared several pictures of her look with her fans. On day 2, she was seen in an ivory shirt and pants and paired with a glided corset top. Additionally, she wore a strapless red gown and graced the red carpet as an honouree for 'Women In Cinema' with the Red Sea Film Foundation.

Ishaan Khatter's debut at Cannes Film Festival

Talking about Ishaan Khatter, he made his debut at the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2025. He attended the international film festival for the premiere of his upcoming film 'Homebound', along with his co-star Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa, director Neeraj Ghaywan and producer Karan Johar. The Royals actor Ishaan Khatter wore a red velvet bandhgala custom-designed by fashion designer Gaurav Gupta.

