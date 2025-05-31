Miss World 2025: Sonu Sood joins as judge in grand finale, check other jury panellists Bollywood actor Sonu Sood to be a part of the jury panel at the grand finale of the 72nd edition of the Miss World 2025 beauty pageant. Check the list of other judges here.

New Delhi:

The grand finale of the 72nd edition of the Miss World 2025 beauty pageant is scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at HITEX Arena, Hyderabad. As the countdown begins for the world to witness the contestants compete for the crown, attention is also on the jury panel, who will be responsible for deciding who truly deserves the title.

The official Instagram page of the Miss World event shared a post announcing that the Dabangg actor Sonu Sood will be presented with the prestigious Humanitarian Award at the grand finale of the 72nd Miss World Festival in Telangana. Moreover, he will serve as one of the esteemed judges, joining the panel to crown the next Miss World.

For those unaware, Sonu Sood will become the youngest Humanitarian Award recipient, joining the ranks of previous recipients, including Sir Winston Churchill, Bob Hope, Frank Sinatra, Audrey Hepburn, Julia Morley CBE, and Nita Ambani. It is significant to note that Sonu Sood will be honoured with the Humanitarian Award for exceptional service during the COVID-19 pandemic and his unwavering commitment to uplifting communities through the Sood Charity Foundation.

Check the post below:

Miss World 2025 judges

The star-studded jury panel for the Miss World 2025 includes a public health leader, humanitarian, philanthropist and former beauty queen. Check the list of judges below:

Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood will join the jury panel of the 72nd edition of the Miss World 2025. Moreover, he will also be conferred with the Humanitarian Award on the night of the grand finale.

Dr Caryna Turrell

Dr Caryna Turrell, who won the Miss England title in 2014, will also be a part of the jury panel. She is a public health physician, philanthropist, investor, and Fellow at the University of Cambridge.

Sudha Reddy

Sudha Reddy is the global ambassador for Beauty with Purpose 2025. Recently, she hosted the Beauty with Purpose Gala Dinner.

Krystyna Pyszkova

The Czech model and beauty pageant titleholder Krystyna Pyszkova, who won the Miss World 2024 title, will be joining the panel of judges at the grand finale night.

Julia Morley CBE

Julia Morley CBE, the Chairwoman of Miss World, will head the jury. She will also announce the winner of Miss World 2025.

