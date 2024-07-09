Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jaanam song out: Netizens swoon over Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's sizzling chemistry

After the release of the 'Tauba Tauba' song, the makers of 'Bad Newz' have dropped another banger today. 'Jaanam' song which features Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri is sung by Bollywood's famous singer, Vishal Mishra. Not only did he sing the song, but also composed and gave music to the song itself.

About the song

'Jaanam' song shows a perfect fiery chemistry between the duo, Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri. The song is enough to raise the temperature. The audience will experience the next level of romance in the official video of the 'Jaanam' song. From underwater kisses in the pool to even making out on the dining table. On July 8, Vicky Kaushal shared the song teaser on his official Instagram handle which created a buzz among the audience. Surely, this latest banger will also be loved by everyone. The beauty of the song is enhanced by Vishal Mishra's voice, who has sung the song.

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle, sharing the song video there on which fans are regularly commenting and showing their love and support.

See the video:

Fans Reactions

As soon as the official video was released, fans couldn't control themselves from showering their love in the comment section and some hilariously bought Katrina Kaif's name in between. One user commented, "Bhai tuje katrina marti nahi hai?", another user wrote, "Katrina Be Like - Ranbeer Call Uthao Mazak Nahi Ho Raha Hai!" while one more user wrote by tagging Katrina in the comment section, "Vicky hath se nikl jaega bata rha hu…."

While many fans also praised the song. One wrote, "Tripti Aur Vicky Ki Chemistry Tauba Tauba", and another one commented, "You can ignore Bollywood but you can't ignore Vicky." No doubt, the song has been released a while ago but it has created excitement among the audience.

About the Film

Bollywood director Anand Tiwari's directorial 'Bad Newz' is soon going to be released in theatres on July 19, 2024. Vicky Kaushal, Tripti and Ammy Virk will be seen playing the lead roles while Neha Dhupia is also going to have a pivotal role to be played in the upcoming movie. The audience will witness the next level of entertainment as Ananya Panday is also going to have a cameo role in the film.