Ishq Ka Fever song out now: Is O Romeo's third track Arijit Singh's last single? Arijit Singh and Vishal Bhardwaj have created some of the most memorable songs in Hindi cinema together, such as 'Hum Toh Tere Liye The' and 'Ishq Ka Fever' from the 2026 film O Romeo.

New Delhi:

Vishal Bharadwaj's O Romeo is gearing up for its release. The film that features Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in lead role, has so far released two songs. Now, today on February 2, 2026, the makers have released the third single, Ishq Ka Fever, which is sung by Arijit Singh.

Yes! The loved playback singer, Arijit Singh, who announced his retirement last month, has now had a new song. However, while fans seemed rejoiced to hear Arijit's voice, they also seemed worried if this is his last single.

Vishal Bharadwaj had shared glimpse of this song

Vishal Bharadwaj, the composer and director of O Romeo had shared a video on Instagram, while reacting to Arijit's retirement post. In the video, Vishal and Arijit along with Rekha Bharadwaj can be spotted in the video, while the director and composer can be seen singing Ishq Ka Fever. And now the song is out!

Watch Ishq Ka Fever song here:

Vishal Bharadwaj and Arijit Singh's collaborations

Arijit Singh and Vishal Bhardwaj have created some of the most memorable songs in Hindi cinema together, such as 'Khul Kabhi Toh' from Haider and 'Yeh Ishq Hai' from Rangoon. Their songs are known for their emotional depth, often penned by Gulzar. The duo also collaborated on 'Hum Toh Tere Liye The' and 'Ishq Ka Fever' from the 2026 film O Romeo.

Arijit singh's songs

Most recently, his song 'Matrubhoomi' from Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan has been released and has received a good response from his fans.

Arijit Singh has given the Bollywood industry some of its most iconic songs, including Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Kesariya and Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage. He has also received 2 National Awards for his contribution to the Indian music industry.

Also Read: Ram Charan struggles to get Klin Kaara inside hospital amid huge crowd, disturbing video surfaces online