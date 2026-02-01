Ram Charan struggles to get Klin Kaara inside hospital amid huge crowd, disturbing video surfaces online Ram Charan was spotted outside the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. He was accompanied by Klin Kaara,. Pictures and videos from the location indicated the presence of tight security, but it seemed inadequate to control the massive crowd.

Ram Charan was caught in an awkward situation outside a hospital in Hyderabad as he attempted to protect his daughter Klin Kaara from the massive crowd. The actor had arrived to meet his wife, Upasana Konidela, and their newly born twins, a baby boy, and a baby girl, who were born on January 31.

The arrival of the twins was announced by Ram Charan's father, Chiranjeevi, on social media. On Sunday, February 1, Ram Charan was spotted outside the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. He was accompanied by Klin Kaara,. Pictures and videos from the location indicated the presence of tight security, but it seemed inadequate to control the massive crowd.

Ram Charan and daughter got pushed in crowd

Videos doing the rounds on social media platforms showed Ram Charan alighting from his car with Klin Kaara in his arms, her face covered with a red cloth. However, as fans surrounded him, the actor seemed to be annoyed and asked people to step back. In one instance, he was seen pushing forward, holding his daughter in his arms and trying to get inside.

However, due to the number of people in the crowd, movement was a challenge despite the presence of security personnel. The incident brought to light the challenge of celebrities being exposed to safety risks during their personal moments. There were no reported injuries, and the hospital management did not release a statement concerning the incident outside the hospital.

Ram Charan and Upasana's joint statement

Ram Charan and Upasana released a statement shortly after arriving at the hospital, announcing the birth of their twins. The statement read, 'Happy to share that we have been blessed with a baby boy & girl. Having two daughters and a son fills us with immense gratitude. The women in our life have been our greatest strength. I’m very thankful to all our fans, family and well wishers who have stood by us and supported us through every moment.'

The news received comments from fans and the film fraternity. Ram Charan and Upasana married in 2012 after being friends for a number of years. They welcomed Klin Kaara in 2023. The family is now faced with the challenge of celebrating while being under intense public scrutiny due to the birth of twins.

