It's a boy and girl: Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcome twins 3 years after Klin Kaara's arrival Tamil and Telugu actor Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni have become parents to twins. This happy news was shared by superstar Chiranjeevi, who became a grandfather, and was blessed with a girl and boy on Saturday.

New Delhi:

South superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela have welcomed twins. The actor's father and megastar Chiranjeevi shared the joyous news of the arrival of a son and a daughter on social media. He also mentioned that 'both the mother and the babies are healthy.'

It is significant to note that Ram Charan and Upasana are now parents to three children. This is the second time the power couple have become parents; their first child, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, was born on June 20, 2023.

Chiranjeevi's heartwarming post

Chiranjeevi wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post, 'With immense joy and gratitude, we are delighted to announce that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins - a son and a daughter. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of great joy and a blessing from God for us as grandparents. We wholeheartedly thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings, and good wishes.'

Fans congratulate Ram Charan and Upasana

Meanwhile, Ram Charan's sister Sushmita Konidela tweeted, '2026 is truly a very auspicious start for our entire family. Becoming an 'aunt' once again, and this time with double the joy and love, is truly very special. Congratulations, my dear Charan and Appsi.'

Ram Charan fans are also congratulating the parents. Several X users wrote, 'Family complete' under Chiranjeevi's post.

When did Upasana announce her pregnancy?

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela announced their second pregnancy in October 2025. Sharing a sweet video with family members, Upasana wrote on X, 'This Diwali was filled with double the joy, double the love, and double the blessings.'

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy is finally releasing in India, but there's a catch: Know where to watch