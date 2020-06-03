Ishaan Khatter gives befitting reply to a person who slammed him for Blackout Tuesday post

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISHAANKHATTER Ishaan Khatter's fans came out in his support on Instagram.

Ishaan Khatter reacted to a social media user who raised a question on his Blackout Tuesday post to protest the police killing of George Floyd in the US. #BlackOutTuesday became the top trending hashtags on Twitter as celebrities across the globe marked their protest against racial injustice by posting black screenshots. The social media blackout was meant "to show that racism of any kind cannot be tolerated”.

When Ishaan shared a black screenshot on Instagram, a user commented, “Didn’t have the guts to speak out when the Delhi police did the same thing to unarmed students but now wow.” Ishaan couldn't maintain his calm and gave the person a befitting reply. He wrote, “Not that I owe you or anybody an explanation, but I did. Find somebody else to nitpick on. This is the time to show solidarity for the entire world as one, not to find faults in those who are doing it.”

However, his fans came out in support of the actor. “Whenever someone raises their voice. Ppl ask about past, why did not u... May be they felt conscious now, may be they did not have this passion before, may be they were policing how they behave in virtual world. At least, they started now. We should appreciate whoever stands in solidarity. We should look forward not backwards in past," wrote a actor.

Gal Gadot, Rihanna, Nick Jonas, Preity Zinta, Radhika Apte, Neha Dhupia sare among the celebrities who shared black frame on their social media handles as a part of the Blackout Tuesday protest.

