Vikrant Massey starrer The Sabarmati Report's journalist is inspired by Barkha Dutt? Here's what we know

After back-to-back impressive performances in 12th Fail and Sector 36, Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, The Sabarmati Report. Other than Vikrant, the film also features Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. A gripping teaser was released on Friday that has captivated audiences. This film centres around a critical event from 2002 involving the Sabarmati Express, a moment that significantly impacted India's history. Alongside the excitement for the teaser, speculation has arisen regarding a journalist character in the film, leading some to wonder if it draws inspiration from the renowned journalist Barkha Dutt.

The Sabarmati Report's journalist is inspired by Barkha Dutt?

According to a source, "As the trailer of The Sabarmati Report featured the character of a journalist, it is possible that it was influenced by famed journalist Barkha Dutt. However, it will be announced later whether Raashi Khanna or Ridhi Dogra will portray the role of a journalist in the film."

About the film

Balaji Motion Pictures, a branch of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, presents 'The Sabarmati Report', a Vikir Films production starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. The Sabarmati Report will premiere on November 15th, 2024. The film will reveal untold details that have been hidden for 22 years since the horrific occurrence on the Sabarmati Express.

On the work front

It is significant to note that Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey, who has completed 15 years in the entertainment world has given two critically acclaimable performances in the last two films. Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail and Netflix's Sector 36. Apart from these films, the actor was also seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba along with Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal in 2024.

