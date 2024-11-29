Imran Khan to return to big screens after 10 years with Bhumi Pednekar's romantic-comedy

Follow us on Image Source : X Imran Khan to return to cinemas with Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actor Imran Khan has been missing from the silver screen since 2015. However, there are reports that he is now going to return with a new Netflix project. This film will be a romantic comedy, which will be directed by Danish Aslam. Danish also directed Imran's film 'Break Ke Baad'. At the same time, discussions have also intensified about the actress who will be seen in this Netflix project opposite Imran Khan.

Bhumi will be seen opposite Imran Khan

Actress Bhumi Pednekar will reportedly be seen opposite Imran Khan in this much-awaited film. However, the actress has not yet signed the contract. If she becomes a part of the film, it will be her third collaboration with Netflix India after 'Bhakshak' and the upcoming 'The Royals'.

Shooting will start in March 2025

The script of the film is currently in its final stages, with the draft expected to be completed next month. Pre-production will begin soon after and the team plans to start shooting in March 2025. Imran's fans are eagerly waiting for his return to the screen.

For the unversed, Imran was initially roped in to star in a spy thriller series for Disney+ Hotstar directed by Abbas Tyrewala, but the project was cancelled due to the merger between Reliance Industries and The Walt Disney Company. Now, this Netflix film marks Imran's official comeback.

Bhumi Pednekar's work front

Talking about Bhumi Pednekar, she will soon be seen in the crime thriller 'Daldal' on Amazon Prime Video. In which she will be seen in the role of a policeman investigating heinous murders. Apart from this, she will also be a part of 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh 2' with Kartik Aaryan. She will also be seen in the Netflix series 'The Royals'. Bhumi also has 'Mere Biwi Ki Husband' alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet, however, the film's release is getting delayed.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms her father Joseph Prabhu's death with 'until we meet again' post