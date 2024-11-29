Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms her father Joseph Prabhu's death with 'until we meet again' post

Follow us on Image Source : FB Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father died on Friday

Citadel: Honey Bunny actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father Joseph Prabhu died on Friday. The actor shared the sad news through her Instagram story. writing, 'Until we meet again, Dad' and used a broken heart emoji. For those who don't know Joseph and Ninette Prabhu gave birth to Samantha in Chennai. Her childhood and upbringing were greatly influenced by her father, a Telugu Anglo-Indian. Samantha frequently talks positively about her family and the support they provided her with during her entertainment career, despite her work obligations. Fans and well-wishers have expressed their sympathies to the actress during this trying time following the news of her father's loss.

Samantha's relationship with her father

Recently, the Majili actor opened up about her 'strained' relationship with her father, Joseph Prabhu, and how it affected her sense of self-worth. She talked about her difficulties finding approval and how it affected her own path in an interview with Galatta India.

"Growing up, I had to struggle to be accepted. My dad was somewhat like that's, how I believe the majority of Indian parents are. They believe they are defending you," she said. Samantha talked about how her father would minimize her skills. "He said to me, 'You're not that smart. This is simply the norm for education in India. You can therefore receive a first rank. I honestly thought for a long time that I wasn't smart or good enough when you said that to a child," Samantha said in the interview.

Sam and Chai's split affected her father

Moreover, nearly a year after Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's marriage ended in October 2021, Samantha's father, Joseph Prabhu, used Facebook to reminisce and post old wedding photos. He stated that it took him a long time to accept their divorce. For the unversed, Samantha and Chaitanya got married on October 6 and 7, 2017 in Goa. Later they called it quits in 2021. Now Chai is all set to get remarried with Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala.

