Ikkis: Who was Arun Khetarpal? Agastya Nanda trends in Sriram Raghavan's movie trailer The trailer for Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda's upcoming film, Ikkis was released on Wednesday and since then, social media users have been curious about Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Hence, read further to know everything about him.

New Delhi:

The movie trailer for Ikkis - The Untold True Story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal was released on October 29. Agastya Nanda plays the lead role in the film. The trailer shows how brilliantly he has brought the character of Arun Khetarpal to life on screen and has been receiving widespread praise ever since its release.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the trailer of this film has been trending on social media since its release. The film depicts the story of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The story of Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal's heroic sacrifice at a young age has been beautifully portrayed on screen. Let's talk about the real-life hero on whom this film is based.

Who was Arun Khetarpal?

Arun Khetarpal was born in Pune, Maharashtra. He was part of the Indian Army's 'Poona Horse' regiment. Martyr on the border during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Arun Khetarpal laid down his life for his country at a young age. At 21, he was an officer in the Indian Army who, with his bravery, gave Pakistan a tough time. At just 21, he destroyed several Pakistani tanks.

Youngest Indian to receive Param Vir Chakra

For his sacrifice, Arun Khetarpal was awarded the Param Vir Chakra. He was the youngest Indian to do so, as he was honoured with the highest military honor at the age of 21.In 1971, during the battle near the Basantar River, Arun Khetarpal's tank was destroyed by the Pakistanis. However, he remained courageous and continued the fight with bravery, risking his life by destroying several Pakistani tanks. Arun Khetarpal's name is included among the brave soldiers of the Indian Army, whose example is still cited by other soldiers in the Indian Army.

About the film

Agastya Nanda plays the role of Arun Khetarpal in the film Ikkis - The Untold True Story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film also depicts Arun Khetarpal's personal life. Along with Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Dharmendra and Simar Bhatia (Akshay Kumar niece) appear in lead roles. The movie will be released in theaters in December 2025.

