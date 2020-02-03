From London in 2000 to Indore in 2020, IIFA has come a long way

IIFA Awards 2019 were held in September last year in Mumbai.

The 21st edition of one of the most celebrated award events, International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) will be held in Bhopal and Indore in Madhya Pradesh this year. Several international destinations like Seoul (South Korea), Istanbul (Turkey), Lisbon (Portugal) and Cyprus bade to invite IIFA to their city to celebrate the excellence in the Hindi film industry.

Salman Khan is slated to announce the award ceremony on Monday. He will hold a press conference at Minto Hall with Chief Minister Kamal Nath. He will be accompanied by Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone.

Yes, you’ve guessed it right! The most-awaited IIFA 2020 Press Conference will take place today at 5:00 PM in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh! Stay tuned to our page for some exciting updates.#IIFA pic.twitter.com/n4SMSkg5Pp — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) February 3, 2020

It is only the second time that the event -- better known as Bollywood Oscars -- will be held in India.

The event has been held in several countries around the globe since its inception in 2000. IIFA programmes have earlier been hosted in London, Toronto and Singapore, and most recently Bangkok.

The first ever IIFA Awards were presented in 2000 at The Millennium Dome in London, United Kingdom. The event has since expanded from being a one-night event to a three-day celebration, bringing the world's attention to Indian cinema.

Amitabh Bachchan is the brand ambassador of the IIFA.

This year the IIFA award programme will most likely be held from March 27 to 29. The three-day event of IIFA Awards will be held in Bhopal on one day and in Indore on two days.

