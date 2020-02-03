Salman Khan, CM Kamal Nath to announce IIFA 2020 in Madhya Pradesh

The prestigious International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), for the first time in history, were held in Mumbai to celebrate its 20th Homecoming Edition. Well now, the 21st edition of the awards will be organized for the first time in Madhya Pradesh. Actor Salman Khan along with the CM Kamal Nath will announce the venue along with the event date on Monday, February 3, 2020, in Bhopal during the press conference. Not only the Dabangg actor but actresses Jacqueline Fernandes, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif will also be present with them.

The event will be held in Minto Hall and to make it even grander, hoardings have been set all through the city of Bhopal welcoming IIFA for the first time. IIFA is a set of awards presented annually to honour both artistic and technical excellence of professionals in Bollywood. The awards ceremony is to be hosted by the state for the first time since inception in 2000. Capital Bhopal and the state commercial hub Indore will be venues for the awards ceremony in March.

Giving out the announcement, the official IIFA Twitter handle tweeted, "Yes, you’ve guessed it right! The most-awaited IIFA 2020 Press Conference will take place today at 5:00 PM in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh! Stay tuned to our page for some exciting updates. #IIFA"

