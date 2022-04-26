IIFA 2022 Technical Awards Winners: Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham leads, followed by Atrangi Re

As the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards date nears, it announced the winners of the Technical Awards for the 22nd edition. The ceremony will be hosted in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 20th and 21st, 2022. Bollywood superstars including Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh and others will be seen setting the stage on fire. On the other hand, Bhaijaan Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul will host the awards ceremony.
IIFA on Tuesday announces the winners of 9 categories that are Cinematography, Screenplay, Dialogue, Editing, Choreography, Sound Design, Sound Mixing, Background Score and Special Effects (Visuals). While Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham led the race with 3 awards, Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan's Atrangi Re followed with 2 awards.
WINNERS LIST – TECHNICAL AWARDS
Sardar Udham – 3 awards
Cinematography – Avik Mukhopadhayay
Editing – Chandrashekhar Prajapati
Special Effects (Visuals) – NY VFXwaala, Edit FX Studios, Main Road Post Russia, Super8/ BOJP
Atrangi Re – 2 Awards
Choreography for Chaka Chak – Vijay Ganguly
Background Score – A. R. Rahman
Shershaah – 1 Award
Screenplay – Sandeep Shrivastava
Thappad – 1 Award
Dialogue – Anubhav Sinha, Mrunmayee Lagoo
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 1 Award
Sound Design – Lochan Kanvinde
83 – 1 Award
Sound Mixing – Ajay Kumar P.B., Manik Batra
Meanwhile, the highly anticipated IIFA ROCKS will be hosted by Bollywood’s biggest producer-director Karan Johar and multi-talented actress Parineeti Chopra and will bring the headline acts from the best. Debuting at IIFA Rocks this year are Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Guru Randhawa and Honey Singh.