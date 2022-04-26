IIFA 2022 Technical Awards Winners: Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham leads, followed by Atrangi Re

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE IIFA 2022 Technical Awards Winners List

As the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards date nears, it announced the winners of the Technical Awards for the 22nd edition. The ceremony will be hosted in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 20th and 21st, 2022. Bollywood superstars including Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh and others will be seen setting the stage on fire. On the other hand, Bhaijaan Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul will host the awards ceremony.

IIFA on Tuesday announces the winners of 9 categories that are Cinematography, Screenplay, Dialogue, Editing, Choreography, Sound Design, Sound Mixing, Background Score and Special Effects (Visuals). While Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham led the race with 3 awards, Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan's Atrangi Re followed with 2 awards.

WINNERS LIST – TECHNICAL AWARDS

Sardar Udham – 3 awards

Cinematography – Avik Mukhopadhayay

Editing – Chandrashekhar Prajapati

Special Effects (Visuals) – NY VFXwaala, Edit FX Studios, Main Road Post Russia, Super8/ BOJP

Atrangi Re – 2 Awards

Choreography for Chaka Chak – Vijay Ganguly

Background Score – A. R. Rahman

Shershaah – 1 Award

Screenplay – Sandeep Shrivastava

Thappad – 1 Award

Dialogue – Anubhav Sinha, Mrunmayee Lagoo

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 1 Award

Sound Design – Lochan Kanvinde

83 – 1 Award

Sound Mixing – Ajay Kumar P.B., Manik Batra

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated IIFA ROCKS will be hosted by Bollywood’s biggest producer-director Karan Johar and multi-talented actress Parineeti Chopra and will bring the headline acts from the best. Debuting at IIFA Rocks this year are Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Guru Randhawa and Honey Singh.