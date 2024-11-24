IFFI Goa 2024: Karni Sena creates ruckus at 'Chola' movie trailer launch, Manoj Joshi leaves event

Follow us on Image Source : X Karni Sena creates ruckus at Chola trailer launch at IFFI Goa 2024

The Indian Motion Picture Producers Association's (IMPA) attempt to hold a film programme on a yacht on the lines of the Cannes Film Festival in the sea near the Kala Academy in Goa turned into a ruckus on Saturday. During the trailer launch of director Atul Garg's film 'Chola' on this yacht, the Karni Sena strongly objected to the scenes shown in the film in which the hero of the film removes the saffron clothes from his body and burns them in fire. Actor Manoj Joshi was also present at the event and he left the place with his friends as soon as the ruckus started.

Director Atul Garg's film 'Chola' was shown on Friday in the film bazaar being held along with the 55th International Film Festival in Goa. The filmmakers had been preparing for several days to publicly release the trailer of this story based on the life story of a professor with the Indian and foreign actors working in it. Since the program was to be held on the yacht of IMPA floating in the sea, its booking etc. was also done in advance and the entry tickets were also distributed to the people well in advance to reach here.

At the party which started around 8 p.m. on Saturday, first the trailer of the film franchise 'Kashmir' being made in several episodes by director Atul Garg was launched and actor Hemant Pandey, who is playing the main villain in the next film of this franchise, was called on the stage and felicitated. Film actress Poonam Jhawar also marked her presence on the stage during this time. And then came the turn of the trailer launch of the film 'Chola'. After showing the trailer, when the program director asked the opinion of the people about it, the leader of Karni Sena, Surjeet Singh Rathore, who was present there, asked to play the trailer again.

On playing the trailer again, Karni Sena leader Surjeet Singh Rathore, who was later introduced as the president of the Yuva Sena of the organization, and another visitor Rajesh Jain, created a ruckus over some scenes of the trailer. Both of them objected to the scenes of burning saffron clothes, Tulsi and Rudraksha garlands in the trailer and threatened that they would not let the trailer be released without removing these scenes. Director Atul Garg tried to convince Karni Sena that we would show you the full film at the right time. Actor Hemant Pandey also expressed his opposition to Rathore's objection. Seeing the ruckus in the program, the actors of the film and the visitors immediately left the yacht and started going towards the shore. Seeing Manoj Joshi leaving the program, many other visitors followed him and left the program.

According to the information, the film 'Chola' is the story of a young professor who takes refuge in a baba's ashram for spiritual peace and wears a saffron robe, but does not get peace even from that. The mind keeps wandering. The baba of the ashram tells him that it is important to recognize the inner strength for spiritual peace. There is no need to wear saffron clothes for that. Then the professor burns his saffron clothes, Rudraksha and Tulsi mala and becomes a professor again. According to Atul Garg, the message of the film is that there is no need to renounce the household or become a hermit to attain spiritual peace and live a simple life. It was also told that Karni Sena leader Surjeet came to the program at the invitation of the film's director Atul Garg.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh's and alcohol series continues! Maharashtra excise dept cancels liquor permit for Pune concert