IB 71 Trailer Out: Vidyut Jammwal is man on a mission to safeguard his country

Vidyut Jammwal’s trailer for the forthcoming Bollywood film IB 71 is now available. Vidyut Jammwal and veteran Anupam Kher were seen combating foes in a dynamic scenario with obstacles stacked against them. While Vidyut is well known for his action roles in films like as Khuda Hafiz and the Commando series, IB 71 casts him in a more serious role.

On Monday, the makers of the film launched its trailer. The over two-minute clip, shows Vidyut, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) agent and his co-actor Anupam Kher planning it out on how to keep the nation safe from an attack by Pakistan in 1971.

About IB 71

IB 71 narrates the account of India's'most confidential operation,' which is credited with India's victory in the India-Pakistan war in 1971. Vidyut plays an agent who, along with Anupam Kher, is on a mission to prevent an assault on Indian land. Vishal Jethwa also has a key role in IB 71. Check out the trailer for IB 71 below, which was released on social media by Vidyut Jammwal. The cast also attended a press conference and discussed the film.

'IB 71' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment. The Action Hero Films production stars Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher and Vishal Jethwa. Vidyut Jammwal and Abbas Sayyed together produce the film, which is co-produced by Aditya Shastri, Aditya Chowksey, and Shiv Chanana. Sankalp Reddy directed the film, which contains a plot by Aditya Shastri and a screenplay by Storyhouse Films LLP. The film will be released in theatres on May 12.

