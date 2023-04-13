Vidyut Jammwal impresses fans with outstanding calisthenics tricks | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIDYUTJAMMWAL Vidyut Jammwal shows callisthenics tricks

Vidyut Jammwal is one of the fittest actors in the Tinsel Town. The actor never fails to impress fans with his athletic abilities and always raises his fitness bar. He has now expanded his fitness goals once more, as he showcased calisthenics in a social media video that amazed people. For the unversed, calisthenics are exercises that don't rely on anything but body weight.

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram account and shared a video from his calisthenics workout. His caption read, "My newest stunt double." The actor can be seen in the video shirtless and wearing grey loose pants, displaying his superbly chiselled body and washboard abs. He is seen performing the act with the assistance of metal poles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidyut will next be featured in 'IB71', which revolves around a two-front war between Indian intelligence agencies and the Pakistani establishment. The film is helmed by Sankalp Reddy.

He will also star in 'Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa!' directed by Aditya Datt. The film follows the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of underground extreme sports.

