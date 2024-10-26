'I won't apologise for being myself': Kajol fires back at paparazzi amid recent backlash for rude behaviour

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kajol

Hold onto your popcorn, Bollywood fans! The ever-dynamic Kajol is making waves, and this time it’s not just on the silver screen. Recently, the beloved actress has found herself at the centre of a social media storm after videos surfaced of her expressing frustration towards Paparazzi. But instead of cowering under the criticism, Kajol is standing her ground, serving up a heaping dose of realness that fans can’t help but love!

In a recent interview with Zoom, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starlet addressed the backlash head-on, refusing to conform to the unrealistic expectations that celebrities should always present a perfect image. “I do get angry. I have bad days and good days—that’s me,” she declared with unapologetic confidence. And let’s be real—who among us hasn’t had a day when the world just seems a bit too much?

Kajol’s candid remarks come after a series of viral clips showed her getting upset at Paparazzi during her Durga Puja celebrations. In one clip, she was seen sternly asking photographers to move aside for devotees, saying, “People are standing behind you for Onjali. Please move aside!” Fans were split—some applauded her for defending the sanctity of the celebration, while others branded her “rude.”

But Kajol isn’t here for the trolls. In her latest comments, she made it clear that she won’t sit down and edit herself for anyone’s idea of how a celebrity should act. “I cannot and will not sit down and edit myself time and again for somebody else’s idea that she is a celebrity, and she should not lose her temper,’” she emphasised, showcasing a fierce authenticity that’s refreshingly rare in today’s curated social media landscape.

The actress didn’t stop there; she pointed out how social media often portrays a flawless facade, making it easy for the public to forget that celebrities are human too. “I think it’s important to be real. I have my moments, just like everyone else,” Kajol stated, reminding us all that imperfection is part of being human.

On the work front, Kajol is keeping busy! She’s set to star as a police officer in Netflix’s Do Patti, alongside the talented Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. With a diverse slate of projects, including her first foray into horror with Maa and an action-packed reunion with Prabhu Deva in Maharagni—Queen of Queens, Kajol is ready to take on new challenges while staying true to herself.

So, what’s the takeaway? Kajol’s fierce defence of her authenticity is a breath of fresh air in a world that often demands perfection. As she boldly navigates the challenges of fame, one thing is clear: Kajol won’t let anyone dim her shine. With a career that continues to flourish and a spirit that refuses to be tamed, she’s proving that the true essence of a superstar lies in being unapologetically oneself!