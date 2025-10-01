Hurun India Rich List 2025: Indian diva, without a lead role in 9 years, still richest actress Shah Rukh Khan has entered the billionaire list. After a 33-year film career, the King of Bollywood has now become the world's richest star. But do you know about Bollywood's richest actress?

New Delhi:

Shah Rukh Khan has always proven why he is called 'King' of Bollywood. And October 1 is just another day for him to prove that. The Bollywood superstar made finally made hi debut on the billionaire category of Hurun India Rich List 2025. Yes, SRK has become the world's richest actor IN 2025.

In terms of earnings, he has surpassed artists like Taylor Swift, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jerry Seinfeld. Meanwhile, the Bollywood actress who has made it to the top spot after Shah Rukh is none other than his good friend and IPL team's co-owner, Juhi Chawla.

Juhi is the richest actor after Shah Rukh Khan

According to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, Shah Rukh Khan's net worth has reached Rs 12,490 crore, while Juhi Chawla's ranking has also risen. Shah Rukh Khan's business partner, Juhi Chawla, and her family are ranked second with a net worth of Rs 7,790 crore.

It is significant to note that Juhi hasn't featured in a leading role in last 9 years, yet she still remains far ahead of top actresses like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt in terms of earnings.

Juhi Chawla's net worth has significantly increased

The Hurun India Rich List report estimated Juhi's net worth at Rs 4,600 crore in 2024, and now her net worth has reached Rs 7,790 crore in 2025. This means Juhi and her family's net worth has increased by Rs 3,200 crore in one year. Juhi has achieved this position through her smart investments and business acumen.

Surprisingly, even big names in the industry like Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar lag behind Juhi on this list. Hrithik is at number three with a net worth of Rs 2,160 crore, while producer Karan Johar is at number four with Rs 1,630 crore.

Juhi Chawla's entry into films

Juhi Chawla made her debut in 1986 with 'Sultanat,' two years after winning the Miss India title in 1984, and quickly became one of Bollywood's most sought-after actresses. Throughout her career, she has worked with many major stars, from Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan to Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, and Rishi Kapoor.

In 2007, Juhi Chawla, along with her husband Jay Mehta and Shah Rukh Khan, invested in the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, and today it is one of the most successful IPL franchises.

