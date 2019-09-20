Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff to have dance battle on Holi song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar. First look out

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff to groove to Holi song

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War has raised the excitement level of cine-goers ever since the release of the trailer. Makers have already released a romantic dance number Ghungroo and now the look of second song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar is out. In the poster, Hrithik and Tiger have Holi colours all over their body as they look at each other with energy and enthusiasm.

The song choreographed by Bosco and Caesar features 500 dancers. It took Bosco and Caesar more than a month to conceptualise the song before actually bringing it before Hrithik and Tiger. Director Siddharth Anand says bringing the two stars together has been a responsibility.

"Since the inception of the film, people were speculating that there would be a huge dance anthem featuring two of the best dancers of our country, Hrithik and Tiger. While people were wowed that two of the biggest action heroes of India were combining for the first time, they were equally excited to see them dance together in 'War'," Anand said.

"This has been the biggest anticipation which automatically becomes a huge pressure for the people to deliver a cracking song that should become an anthem." Anand said they had to get the track right, get the track that actually justifies them dancing on it together.

"Hrithik and Tiger have had very, very good songs and big hit songs to their credit. Now, we are bringing them together for the first time and so we have all the more responsibility to deliver a song that should become a blockbuster instantly. I told Vishal and Shekhar that this is not just a song, this is a responsibility," he said.

The director says Hrithik and Tiger rehearsed for three weeks to make this song a visual spectacle for audiences.

"This is a Holi song in the film and what actually got me excited about the song was its lyrics. It says 'Jai Jai Shivshankar, Aaj mood hai Bhayankar'. When you see this song, you will get into a bhayankar mood to dance, you will just freak out and that is the killer part of it," he added.

