Hrithik Roshan's mom wants Koi Mil Gaya's Jaadu to return, the actor's reaction is unmissable

Hrithik Roshan's mom Pinkie Roshan wants Koi Mil Gaya's Jaadu to come back

Hrithik Roshan's mom Pinkie Roshan took us back to the nostalgia by sharing pictures from 2003 film Koi ....Mil Gaya. She took to Instagram to express her desire to meet Jaadu. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "#Dear Jadu,we all miss you, we need you... please come back.". The actor's fans poured in comments expressing love for one of the biggest hits of Hrithik's career. “Awww... yes definitely! I think, Jadu is back on earth. Hrithik must be hiding him somewhere," wrote one. “We need Krrish the most now,” commented another.

Hrithik also reacted on her mother's Instagram post. The actor simply wrote "hahhhaha" with a red heart emoji. Check out the post below:

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage