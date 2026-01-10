Hrithik Roshan birthday: Once told he could never dance or workout, how the superstar proved everyone wrong In an interview, Rakesh Roshan revealed that doctors said Hrithik Roshan could never shape his physique because of an inherent problem in the spinal cord. Let's revisit how the superstar proved everyone wrong.

New Delhi:

Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 52nd birthday today and on the occasion, let's revisit an old tale from the actor's life that will always be relevant for him as well as his fans. Known for his gym-fit body and agile dance steps, the actor has always looked flawless in everything he does. But what you might not know is he was told by the doctors he would neither be able to dance nor attain a physique.

The truth was recently shared by Rakesh Roshan that due to Hrithik’s spine problem, doctors had said that the actor was unable to dance. Let's see what the star's father revealed.

What did Rakesh Roshan say?

In an interview at a TV show, the director said, 'He was very lean and thin, doctors said, 'Aap kabhi apni physique nahi bana sakte, aap dance nahi kar sakte kyunki aapke inherent kujh problem hai spinal cord mein (doctors said Hrithik could never shape his physique because of an inherent problem in the spinal cord).'

The former director and actor added that after doctors diagnosis, Hrithik challenged everything started exercising with books. 'Then, slowly slowly with books, he came to dumbbells and dumbbells se use ny sunnay ho ye sab apni physique banayi,' Rakesh Roshan said.

Hrithik on his medical condition

Talking about his medical condition, Hrithik Roshan had earlier told ANI, 'Before the release of Kaho Naa. Pyaar Hai, my doctors had told me that my medical condition is not such that I could do action movies and dance movies. I thought it was a challenge for me and I worked upon my medical and fitness. I learned how to do my work the best I could.'

The Dhoom 2 actor further added, 'I am just glad to be standing in front of you today. It’s nothing short of a miracle that I should be able to do action in my 25th movie and I should be dancing in my 25th movie and I should be able to deliver my dialogues in my 25th movie. I think my 21-year-old self would be very proud of me today.'

