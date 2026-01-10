O'Romeo teaser out now: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri's film looks engaging, is inspired by true events | Watch O'Romeo that features Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia to Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, will release on December 13, 2026.

The next eagerly awaited film, O'Romeo, is the return of the critically acclaimed duo of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and actor Shahid Kapoor, which guarantees a compelling revenge romance that is based on real-life events. Adding to the mounting eagerness for the film, the team has released a glimpse into the engaging world of O’Romeo.

The movie teaser looks engaging it gives a sneak peek into each characters' arch from Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia to Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

O'Romeo plot

O'Romeo, set in the background of unrequited love, has Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri as lead characters and exudes a profoundly emotional and turbulent development of passion, pain and the unerasable after-effects of an unrequited love. The movie features Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey, and Tamannah in a special appearance.

Each of the performers has a unique presence in the teaser, adding intensity to the story that enhances the tale being told.

O'Romeo makers and release date

Already set to be one of the most anticipated movies of the year in 2026, the release has elevated its expectations to the next level with the release of the stunning first look, hinting at having an intense and emotional experience in the theatrical release of the movie.

Sajid Nadiadwala is backing O’Romeo, a Vishal Bhardwaj film. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O' Romeo is set to release in Valentine’s Week on 13 February 2026.

