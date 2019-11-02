Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon starrer crosses Rs 150 cr mark

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon starrer Housefull 4 crosses Rs 150 cr mark

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon’s multi-starrer comedy-drama continues to rule the box office. The film has witnessed huge success when it comes to numbers from Day 1. After crossing the Rs 50 crore mark in the first weekend itself, the film has now crossed Rs 150 crores after the total collection on Day 8, according to BoxOfficeIndia. Farhad Samji directorial has earned Rs 7-7.5 crore on the eights day which makes its total as Rs 150 crore. Though the holidays have ended in major parts of the country, the film hasn’t slowed down and it is expected that it will keep shining for a couple of weeks more.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the box office collection of Housefull 4 in the international market. He wrote, “#HouseFull4 crosses $ 4 million in Week 1 in the international markets... Total: $ 4.28 million [Rs 30.25 cr]... Key markets...#USA - #Canada: $ 1.29 mn...#UAE - #GCC: $ 1.26 mn...#UK: $ 495k....#Australia: $ 304k...#NZ - #Fiji: $ 200k”

Other than Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, the film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday and Johnny Lever. It released with two other Bollywood films- Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy’s Made in China; and Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand KI Aankh. The two films couldn’t bring the audience to the theaters and managed to earn low numbers in spite of releasing on the occasion of Diwali.

