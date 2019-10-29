Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's film sees huge jump on Monday, earns Rs 82 crore

Image Source : TWITTER Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 4 Akshay Kumar film sees huge jump on Monday earns Rs 82 crore

Housefull 4, helmed by Farhad Samji is raking in all the moolah at the box office. The comedy film has minted approximately Rs 82 crore until now, says Box Office India report. With its multi-starrer ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Reitesh Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Chunky Pandey, the film is having a great run at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted, "#BOUpdate: It was a BIGGG day [Mon], the national holiday... #HouseFull4 #HF4 packed a whopping number [₹ 30 cr+]".

As per Box Office India report, Housefull 4 recorded a huge Monday by earning around Rs 31-32 crore. "The multiplexes have shown huge growth as the top ten multiplex chains in the country record 17 crore nett and this is around 650 cinemas. All these multiplexes chains have seen growth ranging from 100-150% depending on the site locations", the report said.

Thanking fans for showering all the love, actor Ritiesh Deshmukh announced that Housefull 4 earned Rs 53.22 crore in three days. "#Housefull4 ka Diwali weekend kaafi dhamakedaar raha, aapke non-stop hassi ke saath. Thank you! Book your tickets NOW!".

Housefull 4 has not received flattering reviews and the negative word-of-mouth could pose an obstacle in its earnings over the coming days.While it is the biggest release of the week , other two Rajkummar Rao's Made in China and Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu's Saand ki Aankh are failing to gather good numbers.

