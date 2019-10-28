Image Source : TWITTER Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's comedy film is unstoppable earns Rs 51 crore

Bollywood's latest offering Housefull 4 is steady at the box-office. Despite negative reviews from critics, Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer comedy film has managed to earn the hearts of the public. Adding a decent Rs 13 crore on the occasion of Diwali, the latest Housefull 4 box office collection now stands at Rs 51 crore, as per a report in Box Office India.

The Akshay Kumar starrer, which also features Kriti Sanon, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda registered a great opening of Rs 19.08 crore on Friday and Rs 18.81 crore on Saturday. Enjoying Diwali holiday on Sunday, Housefull 4 added another 13 crore taking the total to Rs 51 crore, Box Office India report states.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that it is very crucial for the film to pass the weekdays test after the festivities are over. "#HouseFull4 is steady on Day 2... Saw gains in some circuits, was down in few... Biz on Mon is pivotal when #Diwali holidays begin... Tue-Thu biz is crucial, if it has to post a solid total... Fri 19.08 cr, Sat 18.81 cr. Total: ₹ 37.89 cr. #India biz. #HF4".

#HouseFull4 is steady on Day 2... Saw gains in some circuits, was down in few... Biz on Mon is pivotal when #Diwali holidays begin... Tue-Thu biz is crucial, if it has to post a solid total... Fri 19.08 cr, Sat 18.81 cr. Total: ₹ 37.89 cr. #India biz. #HF4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 27, 2019

Housefull 4 clashed at the cinema halls with Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy starrer Made in China and Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh. The comedy film by far has managed to stay at the top as far as the box-office is concerned. Made in China and Saand Ki Aankh have failed to impress the audience.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page