Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 enjoys good Sunday, crosses Rs 170 crore

Image Source : TWITTER Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar starrer enjoys good Sunday, crosses Rs 170 crore mark

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's Housefull 4 continues to attract the audience to theatres despite getting negative reviews. The film ended its second weekend on a high note in absence of no major release this week. Housefull 4 has already crossed Rs 150 crore mark in India, and is expected to hit the Rs 200 crore mark next week.

Housefull 4 crossed the Rs 150 crore milestone on Saturday, taking its overall collection to Rs 159 crore. A Box Office India report say the film's Day 10 collection was around Rs 13-13.5 crore, which will take its total to over Rs 172 crore in India.

Housefull 4 was released on October 25, alongside Tushar Hiranandani's Saand Ki Aanakh and Mikhil Musale's Made In China. Housefull 4 has performed better than the other two films in terms of Box Office collection.

With Housefull 4's entry in the Rs 100-crore club, Akshay Kumar has proved his star power yet again. This is his fifth film in a row to touch Rs 100 crore. His last four films -- Kesari, Mission Mangal, 2.0 and Gold -- made to the club.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 boasts features an ensemble star cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film is the fourth instalment of the hit comedy franchise.

