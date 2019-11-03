Image Source : TWITTER Akshay Kumar reacts to Housefull 4 box office collection controversy

While a section of the media and trade analysts have claimed that box-office fihures of Akshay Kumar's new release, "Houseful 4", have been exaggerated, the star says that there is no way that the film's credible co-producers -- Fox Star Studio -- would disseminate wrong information officially.

"There is a studio called Fox Star Studios (involved with the film). It has big credibility. It is a corporate company. It runs from Los Angeles. It is not possible. We should use our brains. They make films of millions and millions of dollars and for them, an increase (in collections) by three or five means nothing. So, let's talk sense. They (Fox Star Studios) are writing it on their own (Twitter) handle and it goes everywhere, they have to report to everyone. Nobody is going to lie (on) this," Akshay said.

"Houseful 4" also features Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda. The film has been the biggest Diwali weekend release this year. It opened during the festive weekend with two other releases -- "Made In China" and "Saand Ki Aankh".

The multistarrer comedy has done big business so far, earning Rs 149.36 in the domestic market since its release on October 25, reports koimoi.com

Akshay is unfazed that the nonsensical slapstick film has faced the flak of critics.

"I respect critics. It is important for people to be critics because it is like a barometer. Comedy is a tricky thing. The comedy I like, may not be liked by my wife. So, things will vary, even among the critics," Akshay said during a media interaction.

"I think only people who have written negative (reviews) will be able to explain why they have done so. Critics can say what they want but what the audience likes is reflected by box-office numbers. I think that is most important," said Akshay.

He added: "I am from that era where I have heard a lot of people say a lot of things, but I never said anything. In school, I was taught, ‘mind your own businesses'."

With films like "Hera Pheri", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", "Welcome", "Siingh Is King" and the "Houseful" franchise, Akshay has created his space in the Bollywood comedy genre.

Asked why comedy films are not celebrated as much as serious drama despite getting commercial success, Akshay replied: "It is very difficult to do such physical comedy where one has to keep logic away -- physical comedy is especially tough. In his era, Charlie Chaplin used to do it, without dialogues. He used to make us laugh. I tell you, it is the most difficult acting to do. I do not know why this genre is not given due credit. I am trying to find an answer for 30 years. I have even spoken to people who give awards over why comedies are not celebrated. I think they all think it is very easy to do comedy, but as we keep saying, writing and performing any genre of comedy is very difficult."

(With IANS Inputs)