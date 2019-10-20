Image Source : TWITTER Housefull 4 advance booking starts: Will Akshay Kumar and team continue the hit game?

Right from Bala song to Housefull4Express, Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 has been creating much buzz everywhere. The multi-starrer comedy film also features Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Chunky Pandey in lead roles. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, is all set for Diwali 2019 release. Housefull 4 advance booking has already begun prior to its release on October 25.

Housefull 3, which starred Akshay Kumar, recorded the second-biggest opening day of 2016, after Shah Rukh Khan’s FAN. After Housefull 3's success, the makers are back with the fourth installment and, fans are already buying Housefull 4 movie tickets in advance. While around 10-15% shows are filling fast in Delhi, Housefull 4 advance booking in Mumbai stands at around 5-10% range.

There are no noticeable advance booking trends in cities such as Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Kolkata. However, trade experts are of the opinion that Housefull 4 advance booking trends will increase in the coming week. By the time, the comedy movie opens to cinema halls on October 25, it will get to see a massive jump in its advance bookings, according to the experts.

If you’re planning to watch Housefull 4 this Diwali, here’s where and how you can book tickets online through Paytm, BookMyShow and other mobile apps.

What are the show timings of Housefull 4 movie?

There are several show timings for the film. You can watch Why Cheat India movie at 09:00 AM, 10: 00 AM, 11:30 AM 01:20 PM, 03:00 PM, 04:50 P, 06:30 PM, 08:20 PM, 10:00 PM and 11:50 PM.

Where to book Housefull 4 movie tickets online?

Fans can start booking advance tickets for Housefull 4 movie online through BookMyShow, Paytm, Amazon Pay and Mobikwik with good cashback offers.

When can you book Why Housefull 4 Movie tickets online?

The advance ticket booking for Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 has already begun. The booking has started on Paytm and BookMyShow. You can also save more while booking your movie tickets by availing BookMyShow Housefull 4 movie ticket booking offers.

Recently, the team of 'Housefull 4' took a special train journey from Mumbai to Delhi to promote the film. Talking about the unique promotional activity, Akshay said: "Generally, we don't spend much time with the media because of our busy schedules, so we decided to invite the media for our train journey so that we can have some fun together. The Government has just declared you can promote culture or cinema on private trains, so we are first people to do that along with the media."

Housefull 4 is directed by Farhad Samji, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

