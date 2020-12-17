Happy Birthday Riteish Deshmukh: 8 lesser-known facts about Bollywood’s multifaceted actor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RITEISHD Lesser-known facts about Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh celebrates his 42nd birthday on Thursday. He has been successful in making a mark in both Bollywood and Marathi cinema as a multifaceted actor. He is known for his perfect comic timing in some popular and blockbuster comedy hits of Bollywood. Riteish made his debut in Bollywood Cinema with the film 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' in the year 2003 and ever since the actor has exhibited his versatility in acting on various levels. Riteish Deshmukh started his career in Marathi Cinema in 2014 with the movie Lai Bhaari that was helmed by late filmmaker Niskhikant Kamat. It also featured Radhika Apte as the female lead. The actor played a double role in the movie.

As Riteish celebrates his birthday today, we bring to you 8 lesser-known facts about the actor.

1.Riteish changed his name from 'Ritesh' to 'Riteish', on a numerological suggestion in 2006.

2. Riteish is not only a brilliant actor but also a professional architect. Riteish completed his architectural degree from Kamla Raheja Vidyanidhi Institute for Architecture and Environmental Studies, Mumbai. He also owns a designing firm called Evolutions.

3. Riteish met Genelia D'Souza during the shoot of his first film and he once revealed that the actress didn't talk to him initially because he was the son of CM of Maharashtra.

4. Riteish dated Genelia D'Souza for almost a decade before marrying each other on February 3, 2012, in a traditional Marathi wedding ceremony followed by a church wedding.

5. Riteish comes from a family with a strong political background. His late father Vilasrao Deshmukh was the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Even the actor's brothers Dhiraj Deshmukh and Amit Deshmukh are still active in politics.

6. Riteish has added many feathers to his hat and one of them is of an ace producer. He launched his production house named Mumbai Film Company in 2013.

7. Riteish enjoys playing cricket and also own a cricket team named Veer Marathi in Celebrity Cricket League (CCL).

8. Riteish Deshmukh is famous for his comic timings and films like Hey Baby, Dhamaal, Housefull, Double Dhamaal, but the actor garnered a lot of praise for playing negative roles in 'Ek Villain' and 'Marjaavan’.

We wish him a very Happy Birthday!