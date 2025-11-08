Film industry loses 10 stars in three weeks, including Asrani, Satish Shah and Zarine Khan | See list October and November 2025 was nothing short of a dark chapter for Bollywood. Within just three weeks, the industry lost several of its brightest stars.

New Delhi:

2025 was year of shocking death and accidents. From stampedes to plan crash, the year brought several heatbreaks for several house and the film industry was not untouched from this curse as well. October- November 2025 proved to be a very sad one for Bollywood.

Within just three weeks, several renowned artists of the industry passed away. All of them had created a distinct identity in the film industry with their work and personality. Some won the hearts of audiences with their serious acting, while others brought laughter and tears. And, there was someone whose talent could hardly be matched.

Pankaj Dheer

Pankaj Dheer became a household name after playing the role of Karna in the TV serial 'Mahabharata'. His bass-rich voice and powerful dialogue delivery left an impression on the hearts of audiences. He also played strong characters in films like Soldier, Zameen, and Sanam Bewafa. His passing on October 15 is a huge loss for the industry.

Madhumati

With Madhumati's passing on October 15, the film industry lost a symbol of its golden era. Madhumati was a brilliant dancer, even compared to Helen. She trained Akshay Kumar in his early days.

Asrani

Who can forget the famous jailer from 'Sholay'? Asrani gave Bollywood a new direction with his unique comic style. For decades, he brought smiles to people's faces and proved that laughter is an art. He passed away on October 20.

Rishabh Tandon

Rishabh Tandon's death on October 21 came as a shock to the industry. He was rapidly establishing himself on TV and digital platforms. His career had just begun when fate took him away.

Piyush Pandey

Piyush Pandey's passing on October 24 cast a pall of gloom over the advertising world. Slogans like 'Har Ghar Kuchh Kehta Hai' and 'Chalo Aaj Kuch Achha Karte Hain' were his brainchild. He brought international recognition to the Indian advertising industry.

Satish Shah

From the TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai to films, Satish Shah won hearts with his brilliant acting. His timing and simplicity made him a favorite actor of every generation. Satish Shah passed away on October 25.

Sachin Chandwade

Sachin Chandwade, actor of the Netflix hit web series Jamtara 2, also passed away on October 27. His body was found hanging, after which it was believed that he had committed suicide.

Sulakshana Pandit

Singer and actress Sulakshana Pandit sang many memorable songs and acted in films in the 70s and 80s. Her voice was sweet and her acting was profound. On November 6, this voice was forever lost.

Harish Rai

Kannada actor Harish Rai passed away on November 6 after battling thyroid cancer. He had been battling this fatal disease for over a year. 55-year-old Harish was a shining star of South Indian cinema. He played powerful roles in numerous Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films for decades.

Zarine Khan

Sussanne Khan's mother, Zarine Khan, also passed away at the age of 81 on November 7. The late actress had also worked in films like 'Tere Ghar Ke Samne' and 'Ek Phool Do Mali'.

Also Read: Zarine Khan's death: Sussanne and Zayed's last post for their mother goes viral | Watch