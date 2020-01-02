Farhan Akhtar's Toofan to hit theatres on Gandhi Jayanti. See exclusive photo

Farhan Akhtar announces release date of Toofan

Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to announce the release date of his next film titled Toofan. Sharing an exclusive image from the movie, Farhan wrote, ''When life gets harder, you just get stronger. Iss saal #Toofan uthega. Releasing 02/10/2020. Happy to share this exclusive image with you as we dive into the new year. Hope you like it.'' The photo shows Farhan in a beefed up look. Falunting his tone and chiseled body, Farhan looks completely focussed in the Insta photo.

The movie directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra also features Vijay Maurya, Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in important roles.