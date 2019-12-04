Farhan Akhtar to make biopic on late mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh

Biopic on late mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh in the works

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani announced a biopic on late Indian mathematician Vashistha Narayan Singh. The filmmakers announced that the biopic is in the works under their banner Excel Entertainment. This project will be their next film. Neeraj Pathak, who has earlier directed movies such as Bhaiaji Superhit, Right Yaaa Wrong and Gumnaam: The Mystery will be helming the biopic

Pathak attended a press conference here along with Vashistha Narayan Singh's family members - Harishchandra Singh, Mukesh Singh, Shiv Mangal, Rakesh Singh and Mithilesh Singh, where the announcement was made.

Vashistha Narayan Singh was suffering from schizophrenia for 40 years. He passed away at the age of 74 in November this year. He breathed his last at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and in an utter show of callousness, the government hospital denied an ambulance to his family. The mathematician has worked at NASA and California University. He is said to have challenged Einstein's theory of relativity.