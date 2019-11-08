Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan's Chehre gets new release date

Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan's Chehre to release in April next year

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's mystery thriller Chehre is now scheduled to release on April 24, 2020. Starring Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor, the film was earlier slated to release on February 21 next year.

Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, Chehre is being produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

New release date... Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi... #Chehre to release on 24 April 2020... Directed by Rumi Jafry... Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment P Ltd... Presenting the first look of the actors: pic.twitter.com/QHV2dboMpg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 8, 2019

Earlier on Big B's birthday, producer Anand Pandit shared a special video that comprised megastar's looks from his different films including that of Chehre.

T 302 - A compilation of 50 iconic characters portrayed by #AmitabhBachchan sir... Producer @anandpandit63 and Team #Chehre wishes the icon a very happy birthday via this video. @SrBachchan #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan

🔃🕺🆎🎂 pic.twitter.com/1e5qK1kP1p — Amitabh Bachchan FC™ (@SrBachchanclub) October 10, 2019

On a related note, Emraan Hashmi's first look from the film is an intense one. The actor shared the picture with a line by film's director Rumi Jaffrey.

