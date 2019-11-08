Friday, November 08, 2019
     
Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan's Chehre gets new release date

Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, Chehre is now scheduled to release next year in April.

New Delhi Updated on: November 08, 2019 20:42 IST
Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan, Chehre

Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan's Chehre to release in April next year

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's mystery thriller Chehre is now scheduled to release on April 24, 2020. Starring Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor, the film was earlier slated to release on February 21 next year.

Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, Chehre is being produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

Earlier on Big B's birthday, producer Anand Pandit shared a special video that comprised megastar's looks from his different films including that of Chehre. 

On a related note, Emraan Hashmi's first look from the film is an intense one. The actor shared the picture with a line by film's director Rumi Jaffrey.

