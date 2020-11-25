Durgamati The Myth Trailer Out! Bhumi Pednekar impresses in a never-seen-before avatar

Image Source : TWITTER/@AKSHAYKUMAR Durgamati Trailer Out! Bhumi Pednekar impresses in a never-seen-before avatar

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has left her fans speechless yet again as she unveiled the trailer of her upcoming horror-thriller 'Durgamati The Myth.' The makers had recently changed the title of the film from Durgavati that features the actress in a ferocious look. The trailer that surfaced on YouTube on Wednesday shows Bhumi in a never-seen-before avatar. The actress along with co-star Akshay Kumar had been teasing the fans with the sneak peeks from the film which had intrigued the viewers and now, the trailer has left them excited for the film.

Watch DURGAMATI: THE MYTH trailer here-

Earlier on Tuesday, The actors shared a clip giving an introduction to Bhumi's character in the film. Sharing the motion poster where the actress can be seen dressed in a traditional red ensemble as she sits ona snake-shaped throne, Bhumi wrote, "Sabka hisaab lene aa rahee hai #durgamati Trailer Out Tomorrow!"

In the film, Bhumi will be seen taking away all the limelight. Talking about the same, she said, "It is the first time that I am helming a film alone and it is exciting as well as nerve-racking. There is a lot of responsibility on me. I have always had a co-star to share the responsibility with, and now I am helming this film. I am really excited to see how people react to this. I have never looked like this. People have never seen me in this avatar."

Directed by Ashok, the movie is a thrilling, scary ride that tells the story of an innocent Government officer who is made the victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces. The film is presented by T-Series and Cape of Good Films and is an Abundantia Entertainment production.

